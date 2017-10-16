Amazing: Video of Sun “Blinking”… Miracle Occurs on October 13, 2017 Reports Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria

According to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, The Blessed Mother Mary appeared in Edo State.

See the post below;History has repeated itself here in Benin City, Nigeria during the National Marian Congress. Just like what happened 100 years ago at Fatima, Portugal reoccurred on 13th October, 2017. What a great miracle from our mother Mary, Our Lady of Fatima…

We like to think the words that make up our mission statement come directly from Heaven:

“I Implore You to Persevere as My Apostles…My children, great graces have been given to you to be witnesses of God’s love.” The Queen of Peace

Our mission is to be apostles of peace and of God’s love. And we seek to take this messages to the ends of the earth.

