A Blue Penguin Born in Medjugorje – Mystic Post’s New Mascot

Mystic Post takes Our Lady’s words to heart and as we continue to build the Mystic Post brand, we have added a Penguin to our logo with the slogan: “Go Far”.

We seek to be Our Lady’s apostle and our mascot symbolizes bringing the good news of Jesus Christ to the very ends of the earth.

Our flightless friend’s heart was born in Medjugorje.

We also hope to encourage all Christians to “Go Far” in all they do – but most importantly to go far in one’s faith… God Bless.

November 2, 2012 Message to Mirjana:

“Dear children; As a mother I implore you to persevere as my apostles. I am praying to my Son to give you Divine wisdom and strength. I am praying that you may discern everything around you according to God’s truth and to strongly resist everything that wants to distance you from my Son. I am praying that you may witness the love of the Heavenly Father according to my Son. My children, great graces have been given to you to be witnesses of God’s love. Do not take the given responsibility lightly. Do not sadden my motherly heart. As a mother I desire to rely on my children, on my apostles. Through fasting and prayer you are opening the way for me to pray to my Son for Him to be beside you and for His name to be holy through you. Pray for the shepherds because none of this would be possible without them. Thank you.”

About Mystic Post:

Mystic Post.com hopes to be a destination for an open and fearless dialogue about all the ways the Catholic faith affects our lives. Based in Alexandria, Va., we are an online news magazine exploring the mystery of faith. We are dedicated to bringing a fresh perspective to important issues of the day.

