Donald Trump summons US Generals to White House WAR ROOM over North Korea..Rogue Nation has threatened to detonate a H-bomb over the Pacific Ocean dubbed the “Juche Bird”.

Options for preventative military strikes were discussed in the meeting led by Pentagon chief General James Mattis and the US military’s top officer General Joseph Dunford.

Tensions between the US and North Korea have been worsening as Kim Jong-un refuses to give up his quest for nuclear capable ICBMs.

Trump was briefed on the options along with his National Security Council and secretary of state Rex Tillerson.

The Situation Room often hosts war councils and emergency during times of conflict or national crisis with the President and the National Security Council.

However, the US have repeatedly said diplomacy and a peaceful solution is the leading option to end the confrontation with Kim.

The Situation Room – officially named the John F. Kennedy Conference Room – is used to deal with disasters and conflicts at home and abroad.

It is equipped with secure communications equipment, and allows the US President to command the nation’s military across the globe.

President John F. Kennedy commissioned the construction of the command centre during the Cold War.

Defence expert Harry Kazianis, director of defence studies at the Center for the National Interest, commented on the meeting on Twitter.

He suggested it could have been for “plotting out response to upcoming NK missile launch”.

It has been nearly a month since Kim last tested a weapon – last firing a missile over Japan on September 15.

North Korea was thought to test a missile or nuclear bomb on October 10, but they failed to deliver on the fears raised by the CIA and Seoul.

Escalating tensions, Pyongyang has threatened to detonate a H-bomb over the Pacific Ocean dubbed the “Juche Bird”.

Trump called a meeting in the "alternative Situation Room" at his resort Mar-a-lago as the US launched a cruise missile strike on Syria back in April. The US President also reportedly had a situation room meeting on September 3 after Kim's H-bomb test, and recent briefings on the disaster in Puerto Rico. Trump has squared up to Kim, warning he can "totally destroy" the rogue state unless they back down from threatening US.

