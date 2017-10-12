In this month of October we invite the faithful not to forget to thank Our Lady of Peace for the graces received and if possible to intensify the prayers. Kristin Taylor: “I feel it from here where I stand. Medjugorje has merged with my being.”

Mary Smyth: I feel it from here where I stand. Medjugorje has merged with my being. Wordless. Instructive. Clear Grace reflects from those holy stones and prayers and footpaths. I am drawn to be forever Her student. From wherever I stand. I stand with Her. At Her feet. She opens doorways of encounters and hallways of reflection within me, whispering to take solace in the hard look at my own reflection ….for perpetual opening…deepening…and releasing. All of these surrenders to open up more space for love to come and move inside me. As me. Gratia Maria. Ave. Ave.

Amen. Amen.

Mary