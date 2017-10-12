In this month of October we invite the faithful not to forget to thank Our Lady of Peace for the graces received and if possible to intensify the prayers. Kristin Taylor: “I feel it from here where I stand. Medjugorje has merged with my being.”
October (as well as May) is a special month for Madonna. We know that this period of the year is known as the ‘Rosary Month’ since the memory of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Rosary is celebrated on October 7th.
Also, on October 13, the anniversary of the last appearance of Our Lady in Fatima will be celebrated, a celebration that will reach this centenary this year.
In view of the importance of this month for the Blessed Virgin, in Medjugorje, we invite the faithful not to forget to thank the Lady of Peace for the graces received and if possible to intensify the prayers. In a beautiful message shared on the pages of ‘Mystic Post we hear what a faithful reader has to say about Our Lady and Medjugorje:
Kristin Taylor: Medjugorje is a piece of Heaven on earth. Anyone who travels there will feel it.
Mary Smyth: I feel it from here where I stand. Medjugorje has merged with my being. Wordless. Instructive. Clear Grace reflects from those holy stones and prayers and footpaths. I am drawn to be forever Her student. From wherever I stand. I stand with Her. At Her feet. She opens doorways of encounters and hallways of reflection within me, whispering to take solace in the hard look at my own reflection ….for perpetual opening…deepening…and releasing. All of these surrenders to open up more space for love to come and move inside me. As me. Gratia Maria. Ave. Ave. Amen. Amen. Mary
Thank you, Mary Smyth and Kristin Taylor for sharing.
Many Many Blessing,
Steve ryan
“I pray all those who travel there are open to being transformed into the hand and feet if Christ…The heart and tears of Blessed Mother. Your life will ‘matter’ because you become a pert if something much greater. You help build the road to holiness one pebble at a time.”