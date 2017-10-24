Mary TV’s Miraculous Photo of Blessed Mother Taken in Medjugorje — Also October 24 Live Stream “Prayer for Peace” at St. Stephens’ Cathedral in Vienna

MARY TV was LIVE STREAMING Ivan’s May 24, 2013 apparition on Mt. Podbrdo (Apparition Hill) in Medjugorje. My wife, Cathy, was praying in front of her computer in the US, connected through the Internet, welcoming Our Lady along with everyone gathered on the mountain. She couldn’t see anything on her computer screen because it was late at night and Ivan had said, “No lights.” She found herself asking Our Lady for a sign – a little light – as a sign that MARY TV was on the right track and really serving her. Just after the apparition, when she went to give an account on Mary TV’s Facebook page, the page opened with this picture that she had never seen before, captioned: “MARY APPEARS OVER BUILDING IN MEDJUGORJE, PHOTO TAKEN BY PILGRIM.” Our Lady is standing directly over MARY TV’s studios, her feet right where we have two POV cameras STREAMING 24/7 LIVE TO THE WORLD Apparition Hill & Cross Mountain!

http://marytv.tv/

Tuesday, October 24th

Mary TV will LIVE STREAM “A Prayer for Peace” from Vienna’s Cathedral with Cardinal Schoenborn, Cardinal Simoni, Fr. Marinko Sakota, , the pastor of St. James Church in Medjugorje, visionary Marija Pavlovic-Lunetti among others…







