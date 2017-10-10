This Video of How Medieval People Walked Is Oddly Compelling
I cannot believe how soothing I’m finding this video of a German man in full Medieval costume explaining how people used to walk in the Middle Ages, before the advent of fixed-sole shoes.
In this video, via Digg, our instructor is speaking from something called “History Park Bärnau,” which according to its website is “a very special archaeological open-air museum.” The video opens with some very chill footage of re-enactors roaming around like Medieval folks about their Medieval business, and it looks like an incredibly chill situation. The wind blows through leafy trees; birds chirp in the background. No sign of bubonic plague or war or a life expectancy of, what, 30? How nice to feel so relaxed for five minutes!
