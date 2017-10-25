Medjugorje: October 25, 2017 Monthly Message “You all have problems, afflictions, sufferings and lack of peace. May saints be models to you and an encouragement for holiness”
“Dear children! I am calling you to be prayer in this time of grace. You all have problems, afflictions, sufferings and lack of peace. May saints be models to you and an encouragement for holiness; God will be near you and you will be renewed in seeking through your personal conversion. Faith will be hope to you and joy will begin to reign in your hearts. Thank you for having responded to my call.”
