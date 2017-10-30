Now My Turn to be a “Miracle Detective” …Next Stop Medjugorje … Taking two great books with me.

I am so excited to be heading to the sacred and holy ground of Medjugorje for the first time in my life and I feel blessed that my trip will be hosted by Wayne Weible. And I feel safe and secure with 2O6 Tours in charge of all the details. Stephen Ryan Mystic Post.

In a tiny, dilapidated trailer in northeastern Oregon, a young woman saw a vision of the Virgin Mary in an ordinary landscape painting hanging on her bedroom wall. After being met with skepticism from the local parish, the matter was officially placed “under investigation” by the Catholic diocese. Investigative journalist Randall Sullivan wanted to know how, exactly, one might conduct the official inquiry into such an incident, so he set off to interview theologians, historians, and postulators from the Sacred Congregation of the Causes for Saints. These men, dubbed “miracle detectives” by the author, were charged by the Vatican with testing the miraculous and judging the holy.

Sullivan traveled from the Vatican in Rome to the tiny village of Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where six visionaries had been receiving apparitions of the Virgin Mary. Sullivan’s quest turns personal and takes him to Scottsdale, Arizona, site of America’s largest and most controversial instances of Virgin Mary sightings, culminating an eight-year investigation of predictions of apocalyptic events, false claims of revelation, and the search for a genuine theophany-that is, the ultimate interface between man and God.

With refreshing candor and self-deprecating humor, Wayne takes the reader with him on the adventure to Medjugorje that radically and permanently changed his life. You will discover the apparitions of the Blessed Mother along with him, as he chronicles the ways that the Virgin Mary continues to speak to the world today from Medjugorje.

This is the bestselling book on Medjugorje in the English language with over 380,000 copies sold.

