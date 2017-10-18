Pierce Brosnan: ‘Faith has helped me survive a great loss. I am a Catholic. The Church plays a big part in my life. ” Actor to sing again in “Mama Mia 2”

“No one can escape from suffering, that is life”

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, who is due to sing again second musical release of “Mamma Mia” and known worldwide for his role as legendary secret agent James Bond, recently explained to the media that he managed to survive psychically two major life tragedies – the death of his adopted daughter Charlotte, who died of cancer, and the death of her first wife, Cassandre Harris, who in 1991 also lost her struggle with the bad illness.

“Faith helped me. I am a Catholic. The Church plays a big part in my life. Prayer plays a big part in my life, “Brosnan replied to the media question and added,

“Faith is the only thing you have left when you feel that your heart is just a black hole at four in the morning, and the burden of the whole world is on your shoulders. No one can escape the suffering. It’s life, “the actor explained.

Asked by the leader how to maintain faith, Brosnan said that faith can sometimes be lost but that man must be strong to find it again. To him, as he said, the children who were relying on him were helped by those wandering, and for which he was strong enough to find faith again.

Otherwise, Pierce Brosnan and her other husband, Keely Shaye Smith, keep a quiet life in Hawaii.

Pierce Brosnan is primed to sing again in ‘Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again!’