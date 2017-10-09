Putin: It is impossible to imagine Russia without Christianity

On March 24, 1984 Pope John Paul II consecrated Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart. This event, according to Fatima visionary Sr. Lucia, was accepted in heaven There are many Catholic who reject Our Lady at Fatima’s promise and ignore the remarkable spiritual renewal taking place in Russia. Watch this powerful video and make up your own mind.

Putin and Patriarch Kirill attend consecration of new church in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the consecration ceremony of the newly completed Resurrection of Christ and the New Martyrs and Confessors of the Russian Church in Sretensky Monasteryin central Moscow, Thursday. He was accompanied by his reported personal confessor.

