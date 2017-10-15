“Something is stirring” Is the world beginning to recognize the powerful spiritual awaking in Russia? Clues from the Queen of Peace. Prophecy unfolding?

“Russia will come to glorify God the most; the west has made modern progress but without God and act as if they are there own creator. “- The Queen of Peace at Medjugorje

Are these prophetic words beginning to come true?

Mystic Post, for a number of years, has reported on the mysterious rise of Christianity in Russia and now it seems (finally) that main stream Catholic press is starting to take notice.

Catholic Culture and the United States Bishops news organization – “Catholic News Service” have recently published articles that acknowledge that rise of Christianity in Russia is indeed taking place in a profound and meaningful way.

Influential Catholic Magazine Catholic Culture writes: And now we wait for the promised conversion of Russia. If we have learned from experience, we should not be too surprised if that conversion take an unexpected route. The Catholic News Service has just released a short (30-minute) film (see below) –Faces among Icons, that reports on a spiritual revival in Russia. It is not the revival that you and I might have predicted. (Mystic Post Note: it is revival that Our Lady at Medjugorje predicted) It is taking place most noticeably in the Orthodox Church, for one thing, rather than among Catholics. The relationship between the Orthodox Church and the Russian government is problematic, as it has been so often in the past. But something is stirring.

I’m not saying that this is the answer to our prayers. I am saying that it’s worth watching.

Russian Orthodox believers discuss the state of their church 100 years after the Bolshevik Revolution.

