Sun Miracle Over Medjugorje October 31, 2O17.. Our Lady Welcomes Us to Medjugorje in Spectacular Fashion…Mystic Post Greeted By Something I have Never Seen in my Life
—
Stephen Ryan
Contemplating my first visit to Mejdugorje I was fairly certain I would not experience what is commonly called a ‘Sun Miracle’.
This shot was taken today October 31, 2017 just outside Mostar as our bus was nearing Medjugorje. Above the sky’s of Medjugorje, what happens at 49 seconds I can not explain.❤️
All I know is I felt very welcomed by something very special. Thank you Blessed Mother.
Please follow and like us: