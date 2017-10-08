Two Statues Weeping in the South of Hungary – Tears Began June 25th – Anniversary Date of Medjugojre

Mystic Post Fan writes us from Paris.

My dear friends, I received an email today of a friend from Hungaria that translated our texts for us. She told me that in the south of Hungaria, since the 25th of june there were 2 statues of Our Lady that « cry ».

I am sending you this info because it touched me and it’s the anniversary date of Medjugorje and so I thought maybe it could be of link? I am sending you this info because it touched me and it’s the anniversary date of Medjugorje and so I thought maybe it could be of link?

Hugs

Sabrina

And I would like to write about an “unexplainable” event that is happening in Hungary since June 25, 2017. In a church in the north of the country, in Pásztó, a statue Rosa Mystica, and another also sheds tears … .