Andy Cooney, Great Friend of Medjugorje, Hosts Christmas Celebration at Carnegie Hall in New York December 11, 2O17

Recently, I had the wonderful opportunity to get to know New York Tenor Andy Cooney in Medjugorje. He loves Our Lady, he loves the Catholic faith, and he loves New York. Steve Ryan Mystic Post

For the 7th consecutive year Andy Cooney’s will be hosting a Christmas Celebration in New York at Carnegie Hall. Get ticket information here

Or Visit Andy’s Official Website at www.andycooney.com

This concert benefits Father Francis Pizzarelli’s organization Hope House Ministries, which focuses on helping young people with addiction as well as homeless, single mothers within the Long Island community.

ANDY COONEY’S CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

Monday December 11, 2017

CARNEGIE HALL

NEW YORK NY

STARRING

ANDY COONEY WITH SPECIAL GUEST

NEW YORK TENORS

*DANIEL RODRIGUEZ *ANDY COONEY *CHRISTOPHER MACCHIO

AND

LARRY GATLIN AND RONAN TYNAN

Accompanied by

THE BIG APPLE ENSEMBLE

HIBERNIAN FESTIVAL SINGERS

10% Discount per ticket on groups of 20 or more

Special Rates & Packages for groups of 40 or more

**********************

BUS PACKAGE

Leaving from

OUR LADY OF LOURDES

Carmans Road & Linden Street, Massapequa Park, NY

3:30pm

Parquet level ticket & and Bus $120

For information or reserve on Massapequa Park bus call: 516-798-3014

or

E-mail: millpondmusic@aol.com

FOR BUS LEAVING FROM ST ROSE OF LIMA

Merrick Road, Massapequa

Call Susan: 516-319-9837

FOR TICKET & BUS PACKAGES MAKE CHECK TO:

MILL POND MUSIC

PO BOX 735

MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY 11762

**************************************

For other pick up locations call:

Dorothy at Prime Time Travel

1-631-286-7329

LIE Exit 63 Park & Ride (North Ocean Ave), Farmingville, Patchogue area

LIE Exit 53 Park & Ride (Wicks Road),

LIE Exit 41 South (Cantiague Park, Hicksville),

LIE Exit 36 North (Christopher Morley Park).

25 or more will pick up at your location

******************************************

MORE BUS PICK UP AREAS

Bayshore Area ………Call Maureen-1-631-589-5379

Smithtown/Riverhead Area ….Call Helen -1-631-727-4664

Floral Park …..Call Barbara – 516-775-7505 or Eugenia-516-352-2633

Port Jefferson…..Call Kathy-1-631-433-4488

Albany Area… Jim …(518) 438-8908 or (516) 972-5682

********************************************

TICKET INFORMATION-without bus

Prime Parquet…$125

Parquet…………. $100

Second Tier…….$85

Dress Circle….. $75

Center Balcony…$55

Balcony……………$45

Shipping & Handling $5.00 per order

Please make your check paybable to:

HOPE HOUSE MINISTRIES

MAIL TO

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

MILL POND MUSIC

PO BOX 735

MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY 11762

