Celestial Music Found by Scientist on Mantel of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Several scientific discoveries have been revealed around the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe; This is one of them; music was found in the Mantle of the Virgin forming musical notes with the stars and flowers of her dress. The researcher Fernando Ojeda made a scientific study on the position of stars and flowers in the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe where he checks through the geography, geometry, astronomy and music (associated with mathematics) the veracity of the piece, this allowed music experts to discover the composition of celestial music.