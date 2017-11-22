Our Lady the Queen of Peace: “There are a large number of souls who have been in purgatory for a long time because no one prays for them.”

Concerning Purgatory: “There are many souls in Purgatory. There are also persons who have been consecrated to God – some priests, some religious. Pray for their intentions, at least the Lord’s Prayer, the Hail Mary, and the Glory Be seven times each, and the Creed. I recommend it to you. There is a large number of souls who have been in purgatory for a long time because no one prays for them.” Our Lady at Medjugorje July 21, 1982

What happens at the moment of death?

July 24, 1982

“You go to Heaven in full conscience: that which you have now. At the moment of death, you are conscious of the separation of the body and soul. It is false to teach people that you are reborn many times and that you pass to different bodies. One is born only once. The body, drawn from the earth, decomposes after death. It never comes back to life again. Man receives a transfigured body. Regarding a question asked about being bad all ones life and asking forgiveness: “Whoever has done very much evil during his life can go straight to Heaven if he confesses, is sorry for what he has done, and receives Communion at the end of his life.”