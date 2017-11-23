Letter from Romania: Medjugorje Pilgrim Shares Emotional Story and Photos of Our Lady of Lourdes Statue (Possibly Weeping) Inside St. James Church

M

« All is grace »

/St. Thérèse de Lisieux/

Praise be to Jesus and Mary, the Queen of Peace and the Queen of the Holy Rosary!

Dear Mr. Ryan,

First of all I would like to send you our congratulations for your very appreciated website. God and Our Lady, the Queen of Peace may bless you!

My name is Mr. Elemér Bartis, I was born (1981) and I live in Romania, but I am Hungarian (minority). I am 36, married with Melinda and we have a daughter, her name is Mirjám Hanna. I am a german teacher in a small town, in Odorheiu Secuiesc, in East Romania. My English is not so good, so I plead for your understanding.

I desire to share with you my testimony and the immesurable love, grace and gift that I experienced shortly, in Medjugorje.

I was as a pilgrim in Medjugorje three times (2x 2001, 2013) and after many years of desire God grant me the grace of a new pilgrimage from 31.08.2017 to 03.09.2017 together with a group of pilgrims (approx. 50 person) and with our parish priest, who was our spiritual guide.

We were present at the public apparition to Mirjana at the Blue Cross on 02.09.2017. What a great, wonderful and beautiful gift from Heaven! We have many graces received during these days in Medjugorje! I would like to share with you one of them. This happened at Sunday, 03.09.2017, at noon. After the Holy Mass at Majcino Selo we had to spend free time. I decided to go alone in the St. James Church to greet Our Lord in the Eucharist and His most beloved Mother. I felt in my heart the desire to pray alone in silence before Them. I take my camera and during the prayer I have taken some photos in front of the statue of Our Lady of Lourdes. She was during my prayer so beautiful and filled with love to us, her children. This made me so happy… because in my heart I felt Her motherly Love… and this Love was so great, so pure, so unconditionally… I wanted to take this moments of grace with me. We were only few persons in front of Her statue in prayer at this time.