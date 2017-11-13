The Luminous Image of Our Lady of the Fjords is the Oldest Known Photo of an Apparition

Church Pop: On June 24th, 1905, Thomas B. Hayward was enjoying the sights of the Narrows of St. John’s in Newfoundland, Canada when he pointed his camera at an unusual iceberg and snapped a photo.

After getting the photo developed, it was clear there was something very unique about it: it appeared to contain the figure of the Blessed Virgin Mary!

The figure appeared on a particularly meaningful day: June 24th is the Feast of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, the saint for whom St. John’s is named and to whose patronage the archdiocese is dedicated. It was also the anniversary of English explorer John Cabot “discovering” North America by landing near St. John’s.

He even wrote a sonnet about the figure!

Our Lady of the Fjords, by Archbishop Michael Francis Howley

Hail Crystal Virgin, from the frozen fjords

Where far-off Greenland’s gelid glaciers gleen

O’er Oceans bosom soaring, cool, serene

Not famed Carrara’s purest vein affords

Such sparkling brilliance, as mid countless hordes

Of spotless glistning bergs thou reignest Queen

In all the glory of thy opal sheen

A Shimmering Shrine; Our bright Atlantic Lourdes.

We hail thee, dual patront, with acclaim,

Thou standest guardian o er our Island home.

To-day, four cycles since, our rock-bound strand.

First Cabot saw: and gave the Baptist’s name:

To-day we clothe with Pallium from Rome.

The first Archbishop of our Newfoundland!

Since it was taken in 1905, the photo may be the oldest photograph of a supernatural Christian apparition.

In Interesting side note is that June 24th is also the Anniversary date of the apparitions at Medjugorje.







