Uncategorized 

IS THIS IMAGE REAL? MEDJUGORJE EXPERT WAYNE WEIBLE REPORTS THAT CROSS APPEARED IN THE SKY AT MEDJUGORJE ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2017

ryanmysticpost 2 Comments

This photograph was taken on Wednesday, September 13th in Medjugorje. Many pilgrims reported seeing the cross in the sky and took similar photographs to this one. The cross appeared between the Hill of Apparitions and Cross Mountain and stayed for some time.

Please follow and like us:

2 thoughts on “IS THIS IMAGE REAL? MEDJUGORJE EXPERT WAYNE WEIBLE REPORTS THAT CROSS APPEARED IN THE SKY AT MEDJUGORJE ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2017

  • Kathy Sullivan
    September 20, 2017 at 2:31 pm
    Permalink

    The time is near.

    Reply
  • Evelyn
    October 11, 2017 at 3:14 am
    Permalink

    One image. One message: return to the Christ of the Cross. This photo couldn’t be any clearer and His love couldn’t be any deeper. Thank you, God.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

xanaxonlinebuy.com http://genericclomid.net/ ambienbuy.net
Facebook