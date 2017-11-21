IS THIS IMAGE REAL? MEDJUGORJE EXPERT WAYNE WEIBLE REPORTS THAT CROSS APPEARED IN THE SKY AT MEDJUGORJE ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2017
This photograph was taken on Wednesday, September 13th in Medjugorje. Many pilgrims reported seeing the cross in the sky and took similar photographs to this one. The cross appeared between the Hill of Apparitions and Cross Mountain and stayed for some time.
2 thoughts on “IS THIS IMAGE REAL? MEDJUGORJE EXPERT WAYNE WEIBLE REPORTS THAT CROSS APPEARED IN THE SKY AT MEDJUGORJE ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2017”
The time is near.
One image. One message: return to the Christ of the Cross. This photo couldn’t be any clearer and His love couldn’t be any deeper. Thank you, God.