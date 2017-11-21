Mysterious ‘booms’ heard in 64 locations around the world this year
- Most recently, a ‘boom’ was heard across much of the north of Alabama
- Suggested causes include supersonic aircrafts, a ground explosion, or a bolide
- Other booms have occurred in Cairns on October 10 and Abergavenny on May 11
- Incidents of these mystery booms are becoming more frequent
Residents in Alabama were left baffled last week when a loud boom resounded across much of the state.
The boom, nicknamed ‘Bama Boom’, has left experts stumped, with suggested causes ranging from supersonic aircrafts to meteors exploding in the atmosphere.
This isn’t the first time that the mysterious sound has been heard, and incidents are becoming more frequent according to some reports.
This year alone, similar noises have been reported 64 times this year, in locations including Michigan, Lapland, St Ives, Swansea and Yorkshire.
WHAT COULD THEY BE?
In 2017 alone, 64 booms have been heard worldwide.
The cause of most of the booms remains a mystery, although several explanations have been suggested.
1) Sonic booms
A sonic boom is the sound associated with the shock waves created by an object traveling through the air faster than the speed of sound – such as supersonic aircrafts.
Sonic booms generate significant amounts of sound energy, sounding like an explosion to the human ear.
2) Military exercises
Many unexplained loud noises can be put down to military training, either at Army or Naval bases or in remote areas used for such exercises.
3) Controlled explosions
A controlled explosion is a method for detonating or disabling a suspected explosive device, such as bags left at train stations.
4) Unusual weather
Many loud noises link back to unusual weather events, such as electrical storms or thunder storms.
5) Meteors
Large meteors passing above Earth often produce shock waves that can be heard as a sonic boom.
6) Sound amplified from aircraft
Some have suggested that the sound was due to inversion – a phenomenon that occurs when a layer of warm air sits over a layer of cooler air, magnifying the sound of an aircraft miles away.
7) Aliens
Some conspiracy theorists claim that the mysterious booms are noises created by aliens – although there is no evidence to support this.
