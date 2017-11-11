Mystic Post Goes to Medjugorje

The photo above features Slavenka Jelavic on top of cross mountain. Slavenka is an expert tour guide with 2O6 Tours

These are photos I took on my iPhone in Medjugorje I Hope you enjoy.

Medjugorje deepens our faith and encourages the faithful to attend Mass, receive the Euchaist, go to confession and pray the Rosary.

Hail Mary full of Grace

The Music is “Gospa Majka Moja” from the album” Songs of the Youth Festival 2008 Medjugorje”

I do not own the copyright to the music or some of the images and no infringement is intended

