November 25, 2O17 Medjugorje Monthly Message…”Without God you do not have a future or eternal life.”

“Dear children! In this time of grace, I call you to prayer. Pray and seek peace, little children.

He who came here on earth to give you His peace, regardless of who you are and what you are – He, my Son, your Brother – through me is calling you to conversion, because without God you do not have a future or eternal life.

Therefore, believe and pray and live in grace and the expectation of your personal meeting with Him. Thank you for having responded to my call.”







