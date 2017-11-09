The Power of Medjugorie is Adoration – Pilgrims Go to Medjugorje to see Visionaries and climb hills..They return home with Jesus in their hearts.
I just returned from Medjugorje and what I learned is that Pilgrims go to Medjugojre to see the visionaries and climb hills. What they discover and never forget is adoration at St. James Church.
Adoration “Jesus I believe” ..Over 1,OOO,OOO views
This was the highlight for me of our couple days here before we went on to Lourdes and Fatima. This is the nightly Eucharistic Adoration that happens in the parish Church of St. James. It was packed. I’m not a huge “Praise and Worship” fan, but I thought this was really nice.
Holy smoke, padre, my Dad is from Springfield and most of my ancestors are buried in
St. Rose cemetery.
Nice to see you in Medju…