The Power of Medjugorie is Adoration – Pilgrims Go to Medjugorje to see Visionaries and climb hills..They return home with Jesus in their hearts.

I just returned from Medjugorje and what I learned is that Pilgrims go to Medjugojre to see the visionaries and climb hills. What they discover and never forget is adoration at St. James Church.

Adoration “Jesus I believe” ..Over 1,OOO,OOO views

This was the highlight for me of our couple days here before we went on to Lourdes and Fatima. This is the nightly Eucharistic Adoration that happens in the parish Church of St. James. It was packed. I’m not a huge “Praise and Worship” fan, but I thought this was really nice.

