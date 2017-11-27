Today is Feast Day of the Miraculous Medal…Did You Know? Our Lady of Medjugorje Spoke of the the Great Devotion and Urged the Faithful to Pray for the Salvation of Souls Who Are Carrying the Miraculous Medal and to Spread the Devotion Around the World

This letter originally appeared on MedjugorjeUSA.org

Dear Friends,

It was exactly 28 years ago today (Nov. 27, 1989) when Our Lady of Medjugorje gave a message to Ivan’s prayer group at the Blue Cross. Here is an account of the apparition and Our Lady’s message, as recorded by Nedjo Brecic, the founder of our prayer group:

The following happened on Monday 27 November 1989. The meeting was only for the prayer group, at Blue Cross at 10 pm. This message was given to Marija, who was standing in for Ivan. Our Lady came joyful and she said:

“These days, I want you to pray in a special way for the salvation of souls. Today is the feast day of the miraculous medal, and I want that you pray, in a special way, for the salvation of those people who are carrying this miraculous medal. I want you to spread the devotion and the carrying of this medal, so that more souls may be saved, and that you pray in a special way.”

Today, November 27, is the feast of the Miraculous Medal. It marks 181 years since Our Lady appeared to Saint Catherine Laboure on November 27, 1830, and gave her the Miraculous Medal.

Also, here is a link to an EWTN webpage which will take you to what I consider the best book written on St. Catherine Laboure of the Miraculous Medal. This online book, written by Fr. Joseph Dirvin, can be read on screen, in its entirety, for free.

The URL address for this online book is:

http://www.ewtn.com/library/MARY/CATLABOU.HTM

I hope this information is helpful.

Take care and God bless,

Mike Sepal

