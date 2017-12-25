In Christmas message Pope Francis prays for peace, laments ‘winds of war’
Pope Francis urged those celebrating Christmas around the world to look for Jesus “in the faces of little children” suffering in war-torn and conflict-riven regions from the Middle East to Africa to the Korean Peninsula.
The pontiff, praying for peace, told the faithful in his traditional Christmas message Monday that “the winds of war are blowing in our world and an outdated model of development continues to produce human, societal and environmental decline.”
