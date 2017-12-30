September 13, 1984

Dear children! I still need your prayers. You wonder why all these prayers? Look around you, dear children, and you will see how greatly sin has dominated the world. Pray, therefore, that Jesus conquers. Thank you for having responded to my call.

This Video of Adoration is believed to be the most viewed Medjugorje video with over 2 million views….

Pray, pray. pray as you meditate on this video..Gd Bless and Happy New Year Mystic Post

A small favor to ask. Mystic Post has worked hard this year spreading the messages of Our Lady throughout the world and we try hard to offer interesting and timely information about all things Medjugorje. We are also fighting against forces aligned against Medjugorje here in the United States. Therefore we ask if you could support our ministry by “Liking” Mystic Post on Facebook. It is vitally important. Thanks Steve Ryan Mystic Post

Please follow and like us: