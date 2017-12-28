Discernment Watch: Jesus Tells Visionary Maria Valtorta that Life Exists Throughout the Universe…”Lives upon lives are teeming in the millions of worlds which are the joy of your gaze on peaceful nights.”

Editors Note: Medjugorje Visionaries have said on a number of occasions that The Blessed Mother told them, that Maria Valtorta’s book, Poem of the Man God, is a good way to know Jesus.

Jesus comments on John’s REVELATION. The meaning of ‘Babylon’. Human knowledge compared to supernatural knowledge. Jesus speaks of other lives in the vast universe. Jesus says those who are not dishonest have their dwellings in Heaven ready.

“Maria, now I will take your hand to lead you to the most obscure point in John’s book. The annotators of it have exhausted their capacity in many deductions to explain to themselves and to the multitudes who the ‘great Babylon’ is. With a human view, to which the jolts left by desired events or by events taking place were not unconnected, they have given the name of Babylon to many things.

“But how is it that they have never considered that the ‘great Babylon’ is the whole Earth? I would be a very small and limited God the Creator if I had created only the Earth as an inhabited world! With a beat of My will I have brought forth worlds upon worlds from nothing and cast them as luminous fine dust into the immensity of the firmament.

“The Earth, about which you are so proud and fierce, is nothing but one of the bits of fine dust rotating in unboundedness, and not the biggest one. It is certainly the most corrupt one, though. Lives upon lives are teeming in the millions of worlds which are the joy of your gaze on peaceful nights, and the perfection of God will appear to you when, with the intellectual sight of your spirits rejoined to God, you are able to see the wonders of those worlds.

“Isn’t the Earth really the great harlot that has committed fornication with all the powers of earth and hell, and haven’t the Earth’s inhabitants prostituted themselves–bodies and souls–just to triumph during the earthly day?

“That is certainly the case. The crimes of the Earth have all the names of blasphemy, as the Beast does with whom the Earth and its inhabitants have allied themselves just to triumph. The seven sins are like a horrendous ornament on the head of the Beast, who transports the Earth and those of the earth to the pastures of Evil, and the ten horns, a metaphorical number, serve to demonstrate the limitless acts of wickedness committed just to obtain, at any cost, what his ferocious covetousness wants.

“Isn’t the Earth really soaked with the blood of the martyrs, inebriated by this holy liqueur, which, having been drunk by its sacrilegious mouth, has changed therein into a filter for accursed drunkenness? The Beast that carries it-the compendium and synthesis of all the evil done from Adam on just to triumph in the world and in the flesh-draws behind him those who by adoring him will become king for an hour of an accursed kingdom. You are kings as children of God, and it is an eternal kingdom. But you become kings for an hour of an accursed kingdom when you worship Satan, who can only give you an ephemeral triumph paid for at the price of an eternity of horror.

