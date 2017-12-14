IVANKA’S LAST DAILY APPARITION: “Ivanka, the grace that you have received has not received anyone until now on earth! “.

Originally Published at La Luce Di Maria Tranlated by Google

Not all the six visionaries of Medjugorje have had the honor of receiving the daily apparitions of Our Lady for 30 years. In fact, after a period of time, three of them had to get used to the absence of the recommendations of the Queen of Peace: Mirjana Dragicevic , Ivanka Ivankovic and Jacov Colo .

The words of the Madonna in the last daily meetings

The first to have lost the grace to receive the daily appearances was Mirjana Dragicevic. The last daily meeting of the seer with the Blessed Virgin was December 25, 1982. Mirjana tells how this painful event was announced by Our Lady, aware that this decision would cause her pain and sadness, so that day the Celestial Mother She is entertained for 45 minutes with the girl and told her: “Mirjana, I chose you and I told you what was necessary. I have also revealed to you many terrible things that you will have to carry with you. Think of these tears that I too. You will always have to be brave. You have quickly understood my messages and so now you must also understand that I have to go. Be brave … “.

Three years later, the same decision was made for Ivanka Ivankovic. On May 6, 1985, Our Lady appeared to Ivanka and gave her the last of the ten secrets to be kept, so he revealed that this would be their last daily meeting, since the divine plan dedicated to her had been completed: “My dear daughter, today is our last meeting! Do not be sad, because I will come to visit you on the occasion of all anniversaries except the next. My daughter, do not think you have made any mistakes and that for this reason I will not come to visit you again. You did not do anything! You accepted with all your heart and realized the plans that my Son and I had. Be happy, because I am your Mother who loves you with all your heart. Ivanka, thank you for having responded to the call from my Son and for having been as persevering as He expected. Daughter, tell your friends that my Son and I will always be with them when they seek us and invoke us. What I told you in these years about the SECRETS do not tell them to anyone until I tell you. Ivanka, the grace that you and your brothers have received has not received anyone until now on earth! “.

Finally, on September 12, 1998, the Queen of Peace communicated the last of the ten secrets to Jacov and as in the case of Ivanka told him that those pleasant daily meetings would end: “Dear son! I am your mother and I love you unconditionally.From today I will no longer appear to you every day, but only on Christmas Day, the day of my Son’s birth. Do not be sad because I will always be with you as a mother and like any true mother I will never abandon you. You continue to follow the path of my Son, path of peace and love and try to persevere in the mission that I have entrusted to you. Be an example of a man who knew God the love of God. Men always see in you the example of how God works in men and how he works through them. I bless you with my motherly blessing and I thank you for having responded to my call “.

