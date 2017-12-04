“The Joy of Medjugorje” .. A Perfect Christmas Gift. Wayne Weible Pours His Soul into this Important New Book

BRAND NEW BOOK By Wayne Weible

In The Joy of Medjugugorje, Wayne Weible presents a collection of his greatest Medjugorje stories and special moments with commentary and updates. He also shares for the first time his traumatic childhood and life before Medjugorje.

“I want the contents of this book to bring you to the same level of joy that the visionaries of Medjugorje experience each time the Mother of Jesus appears to them. She has made it known that she desires that same sense to envelope all of us who seek to be children of God.” –Wayne Weible

THE JOY OF MEDJUGORJE

Soft Cover

$21.00 (includes USA shipping)