Medjugorje December 25, 2017 Message…“Dear children! Today I am bringing to you my Son Jesus… be joyful witnesses and people of peace “
Message, 25. December 2017
“Dear children! Today I am bringing to you my Son Jesus for Him to give you His peace and blessing. I am calling all of you, little children, to live and witness the graces and the gifts which you have received. Do not be afraid. Pray for the Holy Spirit to give you the strength to be joyful witnesses and people of peace and hope. Thank you for having responded to my call.”
