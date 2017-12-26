Medjugorje Miracle: The One Time Infant Jesus Gave the Monthly Message on Christmas Day…”I am your peace, live my commandments.”

On the 25th of each month, Our Lady appears to the Medjugorje visionary Marija, to give us her message to the world.

But the Message of December 25, 2012 was different from all previous messages

Christmas that year provided a different delivery of the Medjugorje message for the world. Instead of Mary, it was the Infant Jesus Who spoke.

In Marija’s words: “Our Lady came with little Jesus in her arms and she did not give a message, but little Jesus began to speak and said:

‘I am your peace, live my commandments.’

With a sign of the cross, Our Lady and little Jesus blessed us together.”

In an interview in Italian on Radio Maria, shortly after the apparition, Marja said that this is the first time that Jesus had spoken in an apparition and that she cried several times after it ended because she was not expecting this gift. She said that at the usual moment of the apparition when Our Lady would normally speak, she remained silent, and the Infant Jesus raised up like a King. With the voice of a child but full of authority and dignity, he said, “I am your peace. Live my commandments.” His voice, she said, remains in her heart.

