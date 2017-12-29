Medjugorje Visionary Answers Question: “Does Our Lady say anything about radical Islam because its getting very scary out there?”
In a public talk Mirjana conducted a question and answer session with pilgrims.
Q: Does Our Lady say anything about radical Islam because its getting very scary out there?
A: No, radical Islam is not so dangerous but we are too weak. Let me give you an example. When I was talking with Italians on Saturday, the question was: there are so many muslims who come to Italy now and they change everything. We are not allowed anymore to have crosses in our hospitals, in our schools. I immediately stopped that gentleman and I said “ who is taking that cross off the wall, you or that muslim?”. He said “ I…but…”. I said there is no but, there is no excuse.
We are weak. We are weak in our faith and then everyone else is allowed to do whatever they want. If Jesus is the one who teaches me to open the door to everybody, I have to do it. The same Jesus teaches me to open you the door and if that Jesus is an obstacle to you, to whom I open the door, order ativan no prescription then go back home. That is what I think. We always put the guilt on to someone else but we never start with ourselves. What am I like? What do I do for God? How much is my faith strong, how much am I ready to do for my faith?
So its easiest to say they’re radical, they’re this, they’re that. With my God I can do anything. I lived in Sarajevo and the most of the people are muslims, very few orthodox. But we had cross and Our Lady in our home. Those people were coming to our home, they were asking and I would explain to them what that is all about. But no matter what price I had to pay, I would never ever take that cross or Our Lady off the wall. Because our parents told us as well ; if you have to die for God then you will live forever. But if you say no to God, then you will die forever.
These words are so true.Lord, increase our faith!
We are not protected by our lady. Only Jesus and Jesus alone. One you involve what you call our lady then there is danger. It is putting whatever our lady is before Jesus. JESUS IS THE ANSWER NOT OUR LADY.
Jesus is the answer and Our Blessed Mother will take us to him. Although she is a saint, she is relatable and close to being like we are, as mere humans. Jesus tells us to look to her as the purest example of a human having deep faith and trust in God. She in the very holiest of motherly ways will graciously connect us to her son if and when we call upon or allow her to. Or, when go to her through prayer such as the rosary. She offers her very real compassion and wisdom to us. Her prayers to her son on our behalf are a loving and profound intervention – a grace-filled gift from God. She is the mother of God, and helps us all when we need her.
Only Jesus is the mediator between man and God. You people take Jesus as child . He is the supreme God .What is said in the buble is He is the only mediator and noone else. Not Mary not anyone. Study your bible. People will be surprised to after death to find that someone deceived them. How many ti.es was Mary mentioned in the bible? Mary will be judged like anyone else. WAKE UP PEOPLE.
Mary, the Mother of Jesus, was the first tabernacle of the Son of God…she held Him for nine months in her womb. If Mary had not consented to be the Mother of God when the Angel Gabrielle appeared to her, the world would not be saved. We do not adore Mary; but we honor her for what she did. Mary was conceived without Original sin as the woman who was to carrry Our Lord could never have sin on her soul. It is for these reasons, and more if you know your Bible, Mary was always treated very special by Jesus. Even while dying, He knew Mary would be taken care of by John as he gave Mary to John, “Mother, Behold thy son, Son behold thy Mother.” Jesus gave Mary to all of us at that moment. Mary is to be honored, loved, and she can intercede for us when we request things. We honor Mary as she suffered right along with Jesus during the Crucifixion, as any Mother watching her child die.
