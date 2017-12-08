Michael Voris and Church Militant Have Been Demonically Wrong On Medjugorje …Owes Massive Apology to the Catholic Faithful
Here is what the Vatican’s Papal envoy recently had to say about what is happening at Medjugorje
“The devotion of Medjugorje is allowed. It’s not prohibited, and need not be done in secret,” confirmed Archbishop Henryk Hoser of Warsaw-Praga, Poland, now some months after being sent to Medjugorje by Pope Francis to evaluate not the veracity of the apparitions, but the state of the pastoral care being provided to the thousands of pilgrims who flock to the site every year.
Here is Michael Voris on Medjugojre:
It is more than possible for wonderful fruits to be claimed from reading about the alleged “apparitions,” or making a pilgrimage to Medjugorje, and for these alleged “apparitions” to be totally fraudulent, deceptive and diabolical in origin.
Michael Voris and Church Militant have been far and away the most vocal critics of Medjugorje in the United States…How much damage has Church Militant inflicted on the Catholic faithful due to his misguided and destructive words is hard to say.
Michael Voris and Church Militant have been wrong on Medjugorje.
Church Militant has made it their business to “protect” the Catholic faithful from the “demonic” origins of Medjugorje. But what stands out is that Church Militant has never been to Medjugorje and has never engaged in any serious investigation into the events at Medjugorje. They simply surf the internet for negative content then cobble together a story and call it investigative journalism.
Michael Voris is a gifted communicator and so he uses his gift to make his points. He has mastered the art of story telling and because of his talents he has no need for responsible journalism .. He just talks… and talks.
Mystic Post has, on numerous occasions, requested to speak with Mr. Voris about Medjugorje. We have suggested Medjugorje experts for Mr. Voris to have on his show in hopes of a fair and balanced discussion. Church Militant has ignored all our requests.
It’s time for Michael Voris and Church Militant to acknowledge their misdeeds and apology to the Catholic community.
One thought on “Michael Voris and Church Militant Have Been Demonically Wrong On Medjugorje …Owes Massive Apology to the Catholic Faithful”
These are some of the rigid people that the Pope refers to. God can be very subtle in the way He does things. If you close your heart, you’ll miss Jesus passing right in front of your face. The Pharisees memorized scripture, but many were blind to the reality presented to them.
Voris himself participated in inappropiate sexual activities when he was younger. From one extreme to another.