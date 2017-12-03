Mirjana’s Apparition December 2, 2O17 Video … Seers Nearly Falls After Blessed Mother Leaves at 6:OO Minute Mark

Dear Children,

I’m addressing you as your mother. Mother of the just, mother of those who love and suffer. Mother of the Holy ones. My children, you also can be holy. It depends on you. Holy are those who immensely love the Heavenly Father. Those who love him above all.

Therefore, my children, always try to be better. If you try to be good, you can be holy even if you don’t think about yourself like this. If you think that you’re good, you are not humble and then arrogance will distance you from the holiness. In this restless world, full of threats; your hands, apostles of my love, should be extended in prayer and mercy.

And to me, my children, give as a gift a garden of roses. Roses that I love so much. My roses are your prayers expressed with heart, and not only spoken with your lips. My roses are your acts of prayer, of faith and of love. When he was little, my son told me that my children will be many and that many roses they will bring to me.

I did not comprehend him. Now I know that you are those children who bring me roses when, above all, you love my son. When you pray with heart, when you help the poorest, those are my roses. That is the faith which makes that everything in love is done through love.

That one does not know about arrogance and that we are always ready to forgive, never to judge. Always try to understand your brother. Therefore, apostles of my love, pray for those who do not know to love, those who do not love you, those who did evil to you, those who did not come to know the love of my son. My children, I’m asking this of you because, remember, to pray means to love and to forgive. Thank

