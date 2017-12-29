Why So Much Catholic Fake News on Facebook Posts? “Vatican gives go ahead on Women Priests, Gay this…Same Sex that..Schisms in the works”…It’s almost always inaccurate..Nothing has changed …Pope Francis is the Pope and he’s Catholic. Am I wrong on this?

Why So Much Catholic Fake News on Facebook Posts? Everyday it’s: “Vatican Ok’s Women Priests, Gay this… Gay that..Schisms in the works …Corruption and financial misdealing at the highest levels. It just goes on everyday. Not to mention so much fake news about Medjugorje

There are over 1 billion Catholics in the world and I have yet to hear of one divorced and remarried couple receiving Communion based on the so the famous foot note number 8 known as “Amoris Laetitia”

As far as I know nothing has changed… Pope Francis is the Pope and he’s Catholic.

Mystic Post is all up for debate and no institution is perfect, but I trust the Holy Spirit.

Happy to hear from folks if they agree or disagree on this issue

Happy New Year

Stephen Ryan

Publisher

Mystic Post

Please follow and like us: