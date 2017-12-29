Why So Much Catholic Fake News on Facebook Posts? “Vatican gives go ahead on Women Priests, Gay this…Same Sex that..Schisms in the works”…It’s almost always inaccurate..Nothing has changed …Pope Francis is the Pope and he’s Catholic. Am I wrong on this?
Why So Much Catholic Fake News on Facebook Posts? Everyday it’s: “Vatican Ok’s Women Priests, Gay this… Gay that..Schisms in the works …Corruption and financial misdealing at the highest levels. It just goes on everyday. Not to mention so much fake news about Medjugorje
There are over 1 billion Catholics in the world and I have yet to hear of one divorced and remarried couple receiving Communion based on the so the famous foot note number 8 known as “Amoris Laetitia”
As far as I know nothing has changed… Pope Francis is the Pope and he’s Catholic.
Mystic Post is all up for debate and no institution is perfect, but I trust the Holy Spirit.
Happy to hear from folks if they agree or disagree on this issue
Happy New Year
Stephen Ryan
Publisher
Mystic Post
Evangelization used to be about teaching people about Christ. Now it is increasingly about helping people unlearn a lot of nonsense before the teaching can begin.