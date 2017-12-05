God Spy 

New Movie Based on Garanbandal Apparitions of the Virgin Mary .. Fascinating Powerful Movie Trailer

First movie about the apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Garabandal, Spain. Fr. Valentin, the village priest, and Juan Alvarez Seco, the Civil Guard brigadier, suddenly find themselves immersed in a series of events beyond their control.

Would you like to watch the movie in your own city? Check out our website for more information: https://www.garabandalthemovie.com

One thought on “New Movie Based on Garanbandal Apparitions of the Virgin Mary .. Fascinating Powerful Movie Trailer

  • Janice Cleary
    December 5, 2017 at 9:39 am
    Looking forward to seeing this movie…

