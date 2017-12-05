New Movie Based on Garanbandal Apparitions of the Virgin Mary .. Fascinating Powerful Movie Trailer
First movie about the apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Garabandal, Spain. Fr. Valentin, the village priest, and Juan Alvarez Seco, the Civil Guard brigadier, suddenly find themselves immersed in a series of events beyond their control.
Would you like to watch the movie in your own city? Check out our website for more information: https://www.garabandalthemovie.com
One thought on “New Movie Based on Garanbandal Apparitions of the Virgin Mary .. Fascinating Powerful Movie Trailer”
Looking forward to seeing this movie…