Pope Francis Wants to Change the Lord’s Prayer …Seeks Better Translation “God does not induce Temptation”
Follow Mystic Post on Facebook
POPE Francis has called for the Lord’s prayer to be changed – arguing that the translation used by many parts of the world goes against the teachings of the Bible.
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis has said the Roman Catholic Church should adopt a better translation of the phrase “lead us not into temptation” in the “Our Father”, the best known prayer in Christianity.
“That is not a good translation,” the pope said in a television interview on Wednesday night.
Francis said the Catholic Church in France had decided to use the phrase “do not let us fall into temptation” as an alternative and indicated that it or something similar should be applied worldwide.
The prayer, also called “The Lord’s Prayer”, is part of Christian liturgical culture and memorized from childhood by hundreds of millions of Catholics.
It is a translation from the Latin vulgate, which was translated from ancient Greek, which was in turn translated from Aramaic, the language spoken by Jesus.
Liturgical translations are usually done by local Churches in coordination with the Vatican.
Pope wants to change ‘Lord’s Prayer’ as it implies God ‘induces temptation’
POPE Francis has called for the Lord’s prayer to be changed – arguing that the translation used by many parts of the world goes against the teachings of the Bible.
Pope Francis claimed translations of the prayer go against the teachings of the church
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Mystic Post than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Mystic Post’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too.
High quality journalism is essential intellectual nourishment. The generosity of providing such a service without a paywall deserves recognition and supportGiacomo P, Italy
I’ve been enjoying Mystic Posts for several years now. Today, when so much seems to be going wrong in the world, Mystic Post is working hard to provide truthful Catholic news. I want to support that Robb R. UK
I appreciate there not being a paywall: it is more democratic for the media to be available for all and not a commodity to be purchased by a few. I’m happy to make a contribution so others with less means still have access to information. Annonymous Donator
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure.
Thank you
$1.00 $10,00 $25.00 $1,000 – Any contribution makes a big difference.
Make a contribution
With a $25.00 donation receive a free miraculous medal. We can really use it – THANKS!
4 thoughts on “Pope Francis Wants to Change the Lord’s Prayer …Seeks Better Translation “God does not induce Temptation””
For a long time I have been using the words “let us not be tempted.” I totally agree with the pope.
I read the article and I have just one question : What were the Lord’s exact words and is it worth asking the seers to ask our Holy Mother in an attempt to clarify and not cause any confusion?
LEAVE IT ALONE!! If it’s not broke don’t fix it!
He argues we should follow the translation in the Church of France? We only have to look at the Church’s state of affairs in France to know to follow their lead is to undermine the faith further. Sadly our Pope would make a better Protestant than a Catholic. Martin Luther in sheep’s clothing. Please pray with me that the the Holy Spirit find a way to show our current pontiff the errors of his ways.