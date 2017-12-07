God Spy 

Pope Francis Wants to Change the Lord’s Prayer …Seeks Better Translation “God does not induce Temptation”

ryanmysticpost

POPE Francis has called for the Lord’s prayer to be changed – arguing that the translation used by many parts of the world goes against the teachings of the Bible.

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis has said the Roman Catholic Church should adopt a better translation of the phrase “lead us not into temptation” in the “Our Father”, the best known prayer in Christianity.

“That is not a good translation,” the pope said in a television interview on Wednesday night.

Francis said the Catholic Church in France had decided to use the phrase “do not let us fall into temptation” as an alternative and indicated that it or something similar should be applied worldwide.

The prayer, also called “The Lord’s Prayer”, is part of Christian liturgical culture and memorized from childhood by hundreds of millions of Catholics.

It is a translation from the Latin vulgate, which was translated from ancient Greek, which was in turn translated from Aramaic, the language spoken by Jesus.

Liturgical translations are usually done by local Churches in coordination with the Vatican.




Pope Francis claimed translations of the prayer go against the teachings of the church

He added Christians in France had adapted the prayer to get around the issue.Pope Francis said: “The French have modified the prayer to ‘do not let me fall into temptation’, because it is me who falls, not the Lord who tempts me to then see how I fall”.Last month the head of the Catholic church admitted that he had –f rom time to time – fallen asleep during prayer. 

 

4 thoughts on “Pope Francis Wants to Change the Lord’s Prayer …Seeks Better Translation “God does not induce Temptation”

  • Lawrence Fortune
    December 7, 2017 at 8:00 am
    For a long time I have been using the words “let us not be tempted.” I totally agree with the pope.

  • MFL
    December 7, 2017 at 9:24 am
    I read the article and I have just one question : What were the Lord’s exact words and is it worth asking the seers to ask our Holy Mother in an attempt to clarify and not cause any confusion?

  • Dawn tsch
    December 7, 2017 at 9:27 am
    LEAVE IT ALONE!! If it’s not broke don’t fix it!

    Reply
  • Garth McKinnon
    December 7, 2017 at 11:29 am
    He argues we should follow the translation in the Church of France? We only have to look at the Church’s state of affairs in France to know to follow their lead is to undermine the faith further. Sadly our Pope would make a better Protestant than a Catholic. Martin Luther in sheep’s clothing. Please pray with me that the the Holy Spirit find a way to show our current pontiff the errors of his ways.

Facebook