The Queen of Peace: “A great struggle is to unfold. A struggle between my Son and Satan. Human souls are at stake.”

August 2, 1981

From Marija’s room, Our Lady asks her and 40 others: “All of you together go to the meadow at Gumno. A great struggle to unfold. A struggle between my Son and Satan. Human souls are at stake.”

Commentary

When Our Lady, our celestial Mother said on August 2, 1981 that “a great struggle was about to unfold,” no one could have understood what would unfold. But today the struggle seems clear, even obvious. Today we see a world turning way from God, rejecting Jesus as our savior. Blasphemy is everywhere and now seems to rule our society. Today, bad is good, good is bad. An epic struggle between darkness and light for the soul of the world is raging. Human souls are at stake indeed.

Since Our Lady’s message, the power of darkness, the power of evil, Satan’s power, has not diminished but in fact has grown in power and now dominates the world .

On August 2, 1981, Our Lady spoke of a showdown that was on its way. A showdown that would be a decisive moment in the history of mankind.

Today we are nearing the point of what Our Lady said would unfold. It is in our midst. The smoke of Satan is descending upon the world. Christians are startled at how powerful the forces of darkness are. And that this darkness continues to achieve victory after victory.

This is why Medjugorje is more important than ever and this is why Archbishop Hoser, Papal Envoy calls Medjugorje the light of the world, He urgently says:

“You can say to the whole world that there is a light with Medjugorje and you can find the light again. in Medjugorje. Today We need these spots of light in the world that is going down into darkness. So friends, be carries of this joyful news.”

