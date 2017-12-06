THE QUEEN OF PEACE SHOWED MEDJUGORJE LOCUTIONIST JELENA VASILJ A VISION OF THE NATIVITY

Jelena Vasilj began experiencing Our Lady interiorly with her heart in December 1982 and in May 1983, Our Lady asked her to form a prayer group of about 20 young people and to make a commitment for four years. They were asked to follow strict rules and sacrifices and had to pray 3 hours a day and half of their prayers, sacrifices and fasting were offered for the Bishop and those responsible in the Church.

As part of her three hours of prayer, Jelena began going to the evening Holy Mass in St. James’ Church daily, and when a Christmas film that she desired to see was screening in nearby Ĉitluk, a dilemma ensued. Reminding Jelena of her promise to Our Lady to go to Holy Mass, her Dad told her not to go to the cinema. The 12 year old was disenchanted but when Our Lady appeared to her that evening she told her that on Christmas day, she would show her a vision of the birth of the infant Jesus. Jelena could barely contain her excitement and longed for the next three days to pass quickly.

Her vision began with an angel, then darkness befell the scene and was gradually illuminated by a starry sky. In the distance was St. Joseph with a staff in hand, leading a donkey upon which Our Lady was seated. As they approached some houses, Our Lady said to St. Joseph, “I am tired, I wish someone would shelter us for the night. Joseph said that he would ask and knocked on the first door. The door was opened but immediately slammed when they caught sight of the weary couple. House after house the doors were shut and the couple were rejected. Our Lady full of hope said to St Joseph; “Be at peace Joseph, the day of great joy has arrived, now I must pray with you for the multitudes who do not allow Jesus to be born.” Our Lady prayed and then told Joseph to look at the nearby abandoned stable; its only inhabitant being a donkey. St. Joseph led his donkey into the stable and bundled some wood together to light a fire but due to the moisture it extinguished.

The second scene commenced with the dimly lit stable which immediately irradiated with the birth of the new born Baby Jesus. The sky was a blanket of twinkling stars and two angels hovered over the dwelling place of the King of Peace, carrying something which looked like a banner with the words “We glorify You, oh Lord” written on it. Nearby were some shepherds minding their sheep and lambs. The sky above was filled with a heavenly host of angels singing and glorifying God Almighty and one of the descended and said to the shepherds; “Shepherds hear the good news: Today, God has been born in your midst! You will find Him, lying in the manger of that stable. Know that what I tell you is true”. The shepherds were startled but then hurried themselves to the stable baring simple gifts- some lambs and knelt before the infant wrapped in swaddling clothes. Our Lady thanked them for their kindness and said; “I thank you for everything, however, now I wish to pray with you, because many did not want to welcome Jesus who was about to be born”.

The third scene began with the Magi in Jerusalem enquiring in vain about the location Jesus. One man asked them to return to tell him where he might find this new King. They then saw the star that had been guiding them and they followed it . Presenting precious gifts they fell prostrate and adored the Child Jesus. Our Lady thanked them and said; “Now, I wish to pray with you, because many men did not want to adore Jesus”.

A little later the Kings seemed to be sleeping, an angel appeared to the telling them to take another route home because the king out of jealousy wanted to kill the child Jesus and not pay homage as he had told them. They obeyed the angel and returned home a different way and the scene ended.

