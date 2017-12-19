Sun Miracle Over Medjugorje October 31, 2017…”Something I have Never Seen before in my Life”
Video by Steve Ryan “What happens at 49 seconds I can not explain. It is something I have never seen before in my life.”
—
Contemplating my first visit to Mejdugorje I was fairly certain I would not experience what is commonly known as a ‘Sun Miracle’.
This shot was taken on October 31, 2017 just outside Mostar as our bus was nearing Medjugorje.
Some of this video of the sun flashing can be explained but what happens at 49 seconds I can not explain.❤️ I seemed the sun came into the van to welcome me to Medjugorje and to say: “Yes, Medjugorje is a place of miracles.”
Thank you Blessed Mother.
Please follow and like us:
5 thoughts on “Sun Miracle Over Medjugorje October 31, 2017…”Something I have Never Seen before in my Life””
There is nothing unusual about this…it’s the way cameras react to a setting sun as you pass trees. Not a miracle…just nature.
What am I supposed to see. I’m a believer. However I’m not sure what I’m looking for? When driving into the sun it’s very hard to see anything.
Lovingly,
Julie Null
If you film with a camera bouncing around in a car the sun will look like this. Sorry no miracle this time
Gorgeous thank you Mary
Sun miracle in Medjugorje was smashing great .Amen amen amen