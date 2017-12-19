Uncategorized 

Sun Miracle Over Medjugorje October 31, 2017…”Something I have Never Seen before in my Life”

ryanmysticpost 5 Comments

Video by Steve Ryan  “What happens at 49 seconds I can not explain. It is something I have never seen before in my life.”

Contemplating my first visit to Mejdugorje I was fairly certain I would not experience what is commonly known as a ‘Sun Miracle’.

This shot was taken on October 31, 2017 just outside Mostar as our bus was nearing  Medjugorje.

Some of this video of the sun flashing can be explained but what happens at 49 seconds I can not explain.❤️ I seemed the sun came into the van to welcome me to Medjugorje and to say: “Yes, Medjugorje is a place of miracles.”

Thank you Blessed Mother.

 

 

5 thoughts on “Sun Miracle Over Medjugorje October 31, 2017…”Something I have Never Seen before in my Life”

  • Aloysius
    October 31, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    There is nothing unusual about this…it’s the way cameras react to a setting sun as you pass trees. Not a miracle…just nature.

  • Julie Null
    October 31, 2017 at 6:48 pm
    What am I supposed to see. I’m a believer. However I’m not sure what I’m looking for? When driving into the sun it’s very hard to see anything.
    Lovingly,
    Julie Null

  • Linda marshall
    October 31, 2017 at 10:52 pm
    If you film with a camera bouncing around in a car the sun will look like this. Sorry no miracle this time

  • Mary morrison
    November 1, 2017 at 7:08 am
    Gorgeous thank you Mary

  • Donal Mc Laughlin
    November 4, 2017 at 12:21 pm
    Sun miracle in Medjugorje was smashing great .Amen amen amen

