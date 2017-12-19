Sun Miracle Over Medjugorje October 31, 2017…”Something I have Never Seen before in my Life”

Video by Steve Ryan “What happens at 49 seconds I can not explain. It is something I have never seen before in my life.”

—

Contemplating my first visit to Mejdugorje I was fairly certain I would not experience what is commonly known as a ‘Sun Miracle’.

This shot was taken on October 31, 2017 just outside Mostar as our bus was nearing Medjugorje.

Some of this video of the sun flashing can be explained but what happens at 49 seconds I can not explain.❤️ I seemed the sun came into the van to welcome me to Medjugorje and to say: “Yes, Medjugorje is a place of miracles.”

Thank you Blessed Mother.

