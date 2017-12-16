Q: The visionaries are the apostles of Our Lady’s messages, and so are the priests who have accepted the messages. . What should be done about spreading the messages?

Vicka: Every man is called upon to spread Our Lady’s messages, just as we were chosen by God to convey the message to people. Our Lady says she is glad for every pilgrim who comes to Medjugorje, but she is even happier, she says, when they accept the message with the heart, live it themselves, and so spread it to other people through their life and example. To accept the message is a great grace that Our Lady grants. Whoever has accepted the message has also been given the gift of spreading it further.

Excerpts taken from book: Krešimir Šego, “Time of Grace”, published by Ziral in Mostar

