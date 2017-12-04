“It is up to you to be the watchmen of the morning”…Startling Statements from around the World… “I do see indications that events are already in motion” Medjugorje Seer

Dear young people, it is up to you to be the watchmen of the morning

who announce the coming of the sun

who is the Risen Christ!

—POPE JOHN PAUL II, Message of the Holy Father

to the Youth of the World,

XVII World Youth Day, n. 3; (cf. Is 21:11-12)

WHEN the sun sets, even though it is the beginning of nightfall, we enter into a vigil. It is the anticipation of a new dawn. Every Saturday evening, the Catholic Church celebrates a vigil Mass precisely in anticipation of the “day of the Lord”—Sunday—even though our communal prayer is made on the threshold of midnight and the deepest darkness.

I believe this is the period that we are living now—that vigil that “anticipates” if not hastens the Day of the Lord. And just as dawn announces the rising Sun, so too, there is a dawn before the Day of the Lord. That dawn is the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. In fact, there are signs already that this dawn is approaching….

STARTLING STATEMENTS

On November 14th, 2017, one of the seers of the famed apparitions at Medjugorje (which the Ruini Commission, appointed by Pope Benedict, approved in its first stages) made a comment that made some waves during her testimony in St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna:

“I believe that with this year, as she said, begins the Triumph of her Immaculate Heart. —Marija Pavlovic-Lunetti, Marytv.tv; comment is made at 1:27:20 in the video”

Due to poor communication where the English translator stumbles, the initial translation was that this year—2017—the Immaculate Heart would triumph. However, to many of us, this sounded incorrect for a number of obvious reasons. Indeed, it has since been confirmed that what Marija said is that she believes it “begins” this year. This would also corroborate with what Mirjana, one of the other six seers, wrote recently in her autobiography:

Our Lady told me many things that I cannot yet reveal. For now, I can only hint at what our future holds, but I do see indications that the events are already in motion. Things are slowly starting to develop. As Our Lady says, look at the signs of the times, and pray.—My Heart Will Triumph, p. 369; CatholicShop Publishing, 2016

For seers who have been extremely tight-lipped on giving any kind of indication on the timing of coming events (beyond that they will happen within their lifetimes), these are fairly significant comments. Nonetheless, they should be properly discerned along with the rest of the “signs of the times” and always set into the proper context: what God asks of us now is the same as always—to simply be faithful to Him in all things.

And then there is this blunt insight from Patriarch Kirill, Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, who also sees crucial developments on the horizon:

…we are entering a critical period in the course of human civilization. This can already be seen with the naked eye. You have to be blind not to notice the approaching awe-inspiring moments in history that the apostle and evangelist John was talking about in the Book of Revelation. —Christ the Savior Cathedral, Moscow; November 20th, 2017; rt.com

His commentary on the times was followed by that of Cardinal Raymond Burke, a member of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura:

…there is a feeling that in today’s world that is based on secularism with a completely anthropocentric approach, by which we think we can create our own meaning of life and meaning of the family and so on, the Church itself seems to be confused. In that sense one may have the feeling that the Church gives the appearance of being unwilling to obey the mandates of Our Lord. Then perhaps we have arrived at the End Times. —Catholic Herald, Nov. 30th, 2017

What other signs, exactly, do these souls see?