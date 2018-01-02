Dramatic Video of Mirjana’s January 2, 2O18 Apparition . At the two minute mark a soul possessed with a demon cries out

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apparition of the Queen of Peace to Mirjana, January 2, 2018. At 2:oo minute mark the Devil arrives with screams.. Pray firmly for the possessed souls.

January 2, message from Our Lady

“Dear children, when love is beginning to disappear on earth, and the way of salvation is not being found,

I, the mother, am coming to help you to come to know true faith – living and profound – so as to help you to truly love. As a mother, I am longing for your mutual love, goodness, and purity.

My desire is that you be just and that you love each other. My children, be joyful in your soul, be pure, be children. My Son used to say that he loves to be among pure hearts, because pure hearts are always young and joyful.

My Son said to you to forgive and to love each other. I know that this is not always easy. Suffering makes you grow in spirit. For you to spiritually grow all the more, you must sincerely and truly forgive and love.

Many of my children on earth do not know my Son, they do not love Him; but you who do love my Son, you who carry Him in your heart, pray, pray and in praying feel my Son beside you. May your soul breathe in His spirit.

I am among you and am speaking about little and great things. I will not grow tired speaking to you about my Son – the true love. Therefore, my children, open your hearts to me. Permit me to lead you as a mother.

Be apostles of the love of my Son and of me. As a mother I implore you not to forget those whom my Son has called to lead you. Carry them in your heart and pray for them. Thank you.”

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Mystic Post than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can . So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Mystic Post’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too.

High quality journalism is essential intellectual nourishment. The generosity of providing such a service without a paywall deserves recognition and support Giacomo P, Italy

I’ve been enjoying Mystic Posts for several years now. Today, when so much seems to be going wrong in the world, Mystic Post is working hard to provide truthful Catholic news. I want to support that Robb R. UK

I appreciate there not being a paywall: it is more democratic for the media to be available for all and not a commodity to be purchased by a few. I’m happy to make a contribution so others with less means still have access to information. Annonymous Donator

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure.

Thank you

$1.00 $10,00 $25.00 $1,000 – Any contribution makes a big difference. Make a contribution With a $25.00 donation receive a free miraculous medal. We can really use it – THANKS!







Please follow and like us: