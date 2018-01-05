Powerful! Listen to Mirjana Say in English “Blessed Mary said, what I started in Fatima, I will finish in Medjugorje”
I cannot say enough about this short video.. Perhaps The video to share with friends and family who want to be introduced to Medjugorje.
Mirjana’s talks about the connection between Fatima and Medjugorje begins at 1:o9
My pilgrimage from South Africa has had a profound affect on me, even though I have known about Medjugorje for about 25 years, I an very thankful for the Blessings that I received there. I will never forget the wonderful feeling of peace.
Lovely place lovey feeling 😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇 our lady queen of peace 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑
Hemocicimo j hermosa bendición nos regala Dios en Maria Samticima
I would like to distribute this film in Brazil and portuguese language countries. How can I do ?? My email is medjugorjebrasil@gmail.com
