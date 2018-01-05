Medjugorje 

Powerful! Listen to Mirjana Say in English “Blessed Mary said, what I started in Fatima, I will finish in Medjugorje”

ryanmysticpost 0 Comments

Follow Mystic Post on Facebook



I cannot say enough about this short video.. Perhaps The video to share with friends and family who want to be introduced to Medjugorje.

Mirjana’s  talks about the connection between Fatima and Medjugorje begins at 1:o9

 

COMMENTS  ABOUT THE VIDEO FROM  YOUTUBE

Irene Polchet
My pilgrimage from South Africa has had a profound affect on me, even though I have known about Medjugorje for about 25 years, I an very thankful for the Blessings that I received there. I will never forget the wonderful feeling of peace.
Tina Moyles
Lovely place lovey feeling 😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇 our lady queen of peace 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑
Mage Chairez
Hemocicimo j hermosa bendición nos regala Dios en Maria Samticima
Gabriel Paulino
I would like to distribute this film in Brazil and portuguese language countries. How can I do ?? My email is medjugorjebrasil@gmail.com

Is it possible that there exists a Catholic mystery that holds the secret of America’s future?   buy on Amazon

 

Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

xanaxonlinebuy.com http://genericclomid.net/ ambienbuy.net
Facebook