Two Little Known Medjugorje Prophecies Are Clearly Unfolding Before Our Eyes…Mirrjana: “I do see indications that the events are already in motion.”

The vast majority of folks who follow Medjugorje are deeply thankful for Our Lady’s special graces and beautiful messages that have been going on now for 36 years. Those who have followed Medjugorje understand that conversion is a lifelong process.

Our Lady, like any mother, sees a need to remind her children of the important things in life as we travel towards are eternal destiny. But some, perhaps many, find themselves looking for signs, even clues, about what the future holds for the world. It cannot be denied that Our Lady’s messages of love are also tied to the so called 1O secrets. The 1O secrets, we are told, contain possible chastisements that humanity will encounter.

But first, I want to say that I agree with the visionaries advice to not think about the secrets too much. After all, they are part of God’s plan so there is not much we can do about that to change the outcome. The visionaries say think about our relationship with God, and to put God in the first place in our lives, because we do not know the day or hour when this life’s journey comes to an end. We must be ready.

Ok, so what about the “Medjugorje Prophecies unfolding before our eyes”.

I think it is important to note that Mystic Post is not inventing this idea that certain events are beginning to take place, events that point to evidence that perhaps Medjugorje’s fulfillment is upon us. Mirjana in her new book says: “Our Lady told me many things that I cannot yet reveal. I can only hint at what the future holds, but I do see indications that the events are already in motion.”

Mirjana also has said on a number of occasions that Medjugorje is the fulfillment of Fatima. Most who know about Fatima are aware that the prophecies of Fatima are perhaps the most accurate celestial predictions in human history. Our Lady of Fatima spoke of chastisements, Russia’s errors and that nations would be “annihilated”. What followed was the rise of atheist communism, Hitler, World War II and millions dead. Simply put what followed the Fatima prophecies was an epic chastisement against humanity. About this there can be no doubt.

The important point about Fatima is that even though Our Lady made it clear that Russia would be at the center of great upheavals, few people saw the rise of atheist communism in Russia attached to the Fatima predictions.

Now we see the same kind of thing happening with Medjugorje prophecies. And again, the world is failing to pay attention.

THE TWO MEDJUGORJE PROPHESIES

Is the Virgin Mary Appearing at Medjugorje

— Washington, D.C. — The Word Among Us Press. 1984. p.80

October 1981:

Prophecy #1: “In response to a question posed by the visionaries: “What will become of Poland?” “There will be great conflicts, but in the end, the just will take over.”

Fast forward to today. We see two monumental events that point to the fulfillment of this 1981 prophecy that “The just will take over”

Abortion in Poland became illegal on 2O16 except in cases of rape, when the woman’s life is in jeopardy, or if the fetus is irreparably damaged. Poland is one of the few countries in the world to outlaw abortion after decades of complete legalisation (during Communist rule)

Honoring God’s day of rest On November 24, 2o17 Poland’s lawmakers approved a law that will phase out Sunday shopping by the year 2020. No country with a majority Christian population has passed such a law in decades.

Prophecy #2: “With respect to Russia: It is the people where God will be most glorified. The West has made civilization progress, but without God, as if they were their own creators.”

Mystic Post has written extensively about the mysterious rise of Christianity in Russia. Mystic Post finds this prophecy particularly noteworthy in that Russia finds its self again at the center of Our Lady’s predictions. It seems that Medjugorje and Fatima are connected by the mysteries of Russia.

At the time Our Lady predicted that Russia would would experience a spiritual revival, Russia was known as the Soviet Union and the communist atheist regime had tried to assassinate Pope John Paul II six months earlier. Again it is fascinating that the Queen of Peace would refer to the Soviet Union in 1981, prophetically, as “Russia” and not the “Soviet Union”.

Russia, it seems out of nowhere, has emerged onto the world stage and has suddenly become an adversary of the West and an enemy of the United States.



Will Russia again be at the center of Heavenly predictions from Our Lady? Evidence seems to point that Russia will not only be a part of the Medjugorje secrets but in fact may be at its center.

“Putin’s astonishing words about Christian culture: ”We see in United States, that they are taking the way where they deny their own roots, including their Christian roots which form the basis of Western Civilization. Faith in God is equal to faith in Satan.”

