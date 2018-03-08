A Warning to those who reject Our Lady’s Heart from Jesus: “My Mother must be received…Whoever rejects My Mother, rejects Me… . At these moments all humanity is hanging by a thread. If the thread breaks, many will be those who do not reach salvation.”







Today I forewarn the world that which the world does not want to notice: the souls are in danger, many will be lost, and salvation will arrive at few if I am not accepted like The Savior.

Catholic Approved Marian Apparition

On May 22, Bishop Hector Cardelli of San Nicolas, Argentina, officially declared that the apparitions of Our Lady of the Rosary in his diocese are of “supernatural character” and worthy of belief. The supernatural events included daily apparitions of the Blessed Mother and 68 messages from Jesus.

For 6 years seer Gladys received messages from Jesus Christ. Numerous healings, including the cure of a boy with a brain tumor, have been documented. And now the Marian apparitions have been formally approved by the Catholic Church.

Mary said, “The majority of mankind has allowed itself to become contaminated and as a result the world is under a warning. . . . The young find themselves facing a corrupt, horrifying world. Do not allow yourselves to be taken in by the calamities which you have before your eyes. At these moments all humanity is hanging by a thread. If the thread breaks, many will be those who do not reach salvation. That is why I call you to reflection. Hurry because time is running out; there will be no room for those who delay in coming!” Mary tells us, “The weapon that has the greatest influence on evil is to say the Rosary.” She described pride as a “giant evil” in the world of today. To fight this, she said that there should be special devotion to the Holy Rosary and perpetual novenas, “never interrupted.”

The messages from Jesus are particularly powerful as He implores the world to understand that man’s salvation is at risk. Salvation is at risk even for Christians and Protestants who reject the the Immaculate heart of His mother. Jesus says “My Mother must be received” Whoever rejects My Mother, rejects Me.” “Souls will find Me through Her Immaculate Heart.”

These messages are part of the apparitions which have been accepted by the Catholic Church as “Worthy of belief”.

Glorious days await you. Rejoice In Me my beloved children.

The creatures must come to Me, because only with Me the souls will live forever.

It is my Mother the one that will prevent them from drifting aimlessly, the one that will cause them to come directly to Me.

My Mother must be received; My Mother must be listened to in the totality of her messages. Man must discover the wealth that She brings the Christians. The children of the sin will grow in it, if their incredulity increases.

I want a renovation of the spirit, a loosening from death and an attachment to life. The Heart of My Mother is the chosen one so that what I request becomes reality. The souls will find Me through Her Immaculate Heart.

Previously the world was saved with Noah’s Ark. Today the Ark is My Mother. By means of Her the souls will be saved because It will bring them towards Me. Whoever rejects My Mother, rejects Me.

Many are ignoring the graces of God these days.

You must go and evangelize. Do not pay attention where. Wherever you are, evangelize to your brothers who know nothing about the word of God. Do not forget. Evangelize.

