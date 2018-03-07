Behind the smile that never ends exists wisdom that flies past the stars…”We are just passengers here on earth and life continues.” Our Lady says life does not end, we do not die forever.

Our Lady said that there so many people who live today here on earth think once you die, life finishes completely. Our Lady said people who think that way are wrong. Once this life finishes, the other one starts. We are just passengers here (passing through) and life continues. We are really here just the passengers and Our Lady showed us this just to share it with you so that you can realise that we are just passengers here.

Vicka would also like to share something else with you. Jakov and Vicka were taken by Our Lady to see Heaven, Hell and Purgatory. They were at Jakov’s house and Our Lady came and appeared to them and said ‘now you are going to go with me’. Jakov in that moment said to Our Lady ‘why don’t you take Vicka only, she has several brothers and sisters and I’m the only child that my parents have‘. (laughter)Jakov thought that they were going without coming back at all. In that moment I was thinking, where do we go now, up, down, how long this will all take.

Our Lady took my right hand, Jakov’s left hand, she was a little ahead of us and she just took us with her. And the ceiling just opened up for us to pass. In a second we found ourselves in Paradise. We saw a huge space and a kind of light that does not exist at all here on earth. We saw people looking the very same. There were no thin ones, no fat ones, everyone looked the same. They were all dressed in greyish, pink and yellow colour. They were walking around, they were praying and singing and small little angels were flying over them. Our Lady said to them ‘look at how happy these people in Paradise are’. It is a kind of happiness that cannot be described and happiness that cannot be lived here on the earth.

When we reached Purgatory, we also saw one huge area but in Purgatory we could not see people at all. It was all mist and fog, but you could feel, you could hear people suffering there. Our Lady said that people who are in Purgatory, that they are waiting for our prayers so that they can go to Paradise.

In Hell, we saw one big fire and then we saw people who looked completely normal but then when they ativan online with prescription would go through that fire, they would be transformed into different kind of animals and you could hear them cursing and blaspheming. Our Lady said that people who are in Hell, they came there because of their own will, because they wanted. Our Lady said that people here on earth, if they are doing everything against God, they already live a kind of hell and later on when they die they just continue living it.

My dear friends now we are going to say a prayer. Vicka kindly asks that you remain in silence. She says I see many many of you who are here and not all of you can be close to me. I know that all of you would like to be here closer, but she says many of us are here. Let us try to be united in this prayer that Vicka is going to say now. She will pray with you, pray for blessing upon you as if she was praying above each one of you. At the end of this silent prayer, we are going to conclude and end this meeting with saying Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be together. We really now invite you to remain in silence.

I don’t know how long we all stayed silent but it was a good 5 -10 minutes. Vicka concluded by saying ‘Regina della pace, prega per noi’ and then waved and smiled saying ‘ciao tutti, buon giornata’.

What these words cannot convey is her sheer joy. She says all this with such passion as if it is the very first time she has said it. All the time she is speaking, you can’t help thinking that she sees the Mother of God every day. It is also not difficult to imagine that Vicka reflects some of Our Lady’s joy and love for all of us.

Transcripted by Judy





