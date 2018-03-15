Demon Hard at Work Destroying Families.. Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Files for Divorce… They Have 5 Children

Vanessa Trump married Trump Jr. in 2005. They have five children.







The reasons for the divorce filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court were not clear. The divorce was listed as “uncontested,” indicating the split was amicable. Trump Jr. has been traveling extensively while running his father’s business with his brother, Eric.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from her husband, Donald Trump Jr., on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Vanessa filed for an uncontested proceeding with the Manhattan Supreme Court, Page Six reported. The outlet initially reported on the pair’s marital problems on Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources who claimed the couple “have been living separate lives.”

Sources told the New York tabloid that friends were increasingly concerned over Trump Jr.’s online behavior, including liking tweets by conspiracy theorists criticizing a teenage survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law was hospitalized in February after a Massachusetts man sent an envelope of white powder to the couple’s Trump Tower residence in New York City. Upon examination, the powder was discovered to be non-hazardous.





