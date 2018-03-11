Ivanka Ivankovic the visionary of Medjugorje. “Awesome Video” You Will Watch this short video from the beginning until the last second.. Says she is blessed that she has seen her mother 4 times in Heaven.
Ivanka was born on June 21st, 1966, in Bijakovici, in the parish of Medjugorje. She was the first one who saw Our Lady. She had daily apparitions until May 7th, 1985. On that day, confiding to her the tenth secret, Our Lady told her that for the rest of her life, she would have one yearly apparition on June 25th, the anniversary of the apparitions. Ivanka is married, she has three children, and she lives with her family in Medjugorje. The prayer intention that Our Lady confided her: for families.
