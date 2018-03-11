Sunday, March 11, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
Uncategorized 

Ivanka Ivankovic the visionary of Medjugorje. “Awesome Video” You Will Watch this short video from the beginning until the last second.. Says she is blessed that she has seen her mother 4 times in Heaven.

ryanmysticpost23 Views 0 Comments


Ivanka was born on June 21st, 1966, in Bijakovici, in the parish of Medjugorje. She was the first one who saw Our Lady. She had daily apparitions until May 7th, 1985. On that day, confiding to her the tenth secret, Our Lady told her that for the rest of her life, she would have one yearly apparition on June 25th, the anniversary of the apparitions. Ivanka is married, she has three children, and she lives with her family in Medjugorje. The prayer intention that Our Lady confided her: for families.



 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Please follow and like us:

You May Also Like

Former Anglican Curate Converts to Catholicism after Trip to Medjugorje – Now Prominent Priest and Writer. Journey Began with an Unforgettable Miracle of the Sun

ryanmysticpost2

Pentatonix “Little Drummer Boy” ..Merry Christmas from Mystic Post

ryanmysticpostComments Off on Pentatonix “Little Drummer Boy” ..Merry Christmas from Mystic Post

National Geographic’s Powerful Story on Medjugorje and Miracles

ryanmysticpostComments Off on National Geographic’s Powerful Story on Medjugorje and Miracles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *