Thursday, March 8, 2018

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

“Find God by embracing the Virgin Mary’s messages. The only salvation for humanity’s future is increasingly at risk” Visionary Marija Pavlovic-Lunetti

Originally Published in Medjugorje Today

“Find God by embracing the Virgin Mary’s messages. The only salvation for humanity’s future is increasingly at risk”, Medjugorje visionary Marija Pavlovic-Lunetti stated on December 2, right after her apparition in an Italian sports hall had ended.

Medjugorje visionary Marija Pavlovic-Lunetti was unusually dire when she addressed a crowd of 5,000 people  Pala Whirlpool in Varese, Italy.

The Blessed Virgin Mary did not give any specific message, but urged all of us to find God by embracing the message of Our Lady.”The only salvation for humanity’s future is increasingly at risk” Marija said, according to the local online media Varese News.



“Without God you have no future or eternal life” Marija repeated from her public appearance on Saturday in Canazei and, indeed, from a number of other occasions.

Among the attendees, a scientist with personal experience in testing the Medjugorje visionaries noted that most people’s attitude towards faith in God is locked:
“Those who do not want to believe do not believe in spite of the scientific evidence, and those who believe due to grace believe regardless of instrumental tests. Mario Botta, one of the first physicians to submit the visionaries to scientific tests, told the regional newspaperIl



"Find God by embracing the Virgin Mary's messages. The only salvation for humanity's future is increasingly at risk" Visionary Marija Pavlovic-Lunetti

    December 27, 2017 at 10:10 am
    Don’t you love her bleached blond hair? Is that supposed to be part of the scientific evidence to make you believe that stuff?

